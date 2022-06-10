Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.35) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.72)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

