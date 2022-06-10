Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.54

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 92934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

