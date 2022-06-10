Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $18.74 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,512,056,122 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

