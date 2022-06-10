Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.86.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.58. 164,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $5,304,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 163.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.