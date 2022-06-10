FortKnoxster (FKX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $286,551.00

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $286,551.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,435.27 or 0.99966274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002086 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

