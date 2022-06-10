Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,820 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 64,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,516,264. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

