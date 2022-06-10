Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors Sells 1,240,490 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -37.17. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.