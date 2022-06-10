Flux 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.09 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $147.82 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00301796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062667 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,859,555 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

