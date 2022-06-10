Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 945 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

SYK stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $218.72 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

