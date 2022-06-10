Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 636 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,774,000.

VTI stock opened at $201.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

