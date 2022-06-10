Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average is $223.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

