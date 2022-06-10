Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.27.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $489.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $507.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

