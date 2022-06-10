Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $35.88 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $216.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

