Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 83,094 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.