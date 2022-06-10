Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flowserve’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.7% and 4.5%, respectively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It has been experiencing supply-chain challenges, logistics problems and labor issues. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. The company’s realignment expenses and international exposure might be concerning. For 2022, tax rate is expected to be 20-22%, indicating an increase from 16.6% in 2021. Also, risks related to international operations might create headwinds. However, the company is poised to benefit from higher bookings, a strong backlog level and its realignment program in the quarters ahead. Its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely will likely work in its favor. The company’s cost-saving measures are likely to be beneficial.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

