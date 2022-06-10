Flow (FLOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.03 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $41.03 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00008030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00316699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00436590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030389 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

