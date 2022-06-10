Flaharty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $323.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $306.28 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.