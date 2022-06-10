Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 343,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 4.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHI. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

