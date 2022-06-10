Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $103.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,364,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,112 shares of company stock worth $11,977,879. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

