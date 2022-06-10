Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF comprises 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $74.63 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

