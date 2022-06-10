Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 4.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

