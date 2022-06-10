Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.46.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

