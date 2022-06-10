Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Five Below also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.24 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.26.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,565. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.46. Five Below has a 52-week low of $110.83 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after buying an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Five Below by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.