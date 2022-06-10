FirstCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $18,163.29 and approximately $12.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.14 or 0.99963998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

