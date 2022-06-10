First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Shares of ROBT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

