First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.62 and last traded at $126.66. 51,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 260,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.