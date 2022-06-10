First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.53 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.70 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $541.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.70 million to $548.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.57 million, with estimates ranging from $562.30 million to $588.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 5,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,600. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $734,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

