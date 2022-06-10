First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to post $945.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $954.66 million and the lowest is $936.80 million. First Citizens BancShares reported sales of $480.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $23.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.16. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,622. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $610.67 and a 1 year high of $947.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $731,428. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,166,000 after buying an additional 498,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

