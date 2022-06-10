Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Finning International stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Finning International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th.

Finning International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

