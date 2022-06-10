Financial Contrast: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fission Uranium and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 MP Materials 0 0 9 0 3.00

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 136.62%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $48.22, suggesting a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than MP Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and MP Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$5.43 million ($0.01) -61.28 MP Materials $331.95 million 20.57 $135.04 million $1.09 35.29

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.89% -1.83% MP Materials 46.66% 21.91% 11.50%

Summary

MP Materials beats Fission Uranium on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

