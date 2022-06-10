Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 849,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,546 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $39.34. 21,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

