Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.16

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.16 and traded as low as $39.73. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 9,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 29.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 208.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

