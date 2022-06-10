Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 15th total of 2,032,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBASF shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FBASF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,413. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

