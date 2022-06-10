Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) to post $6.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferguson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full year sales of $27.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $27.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferguson from £114.75 ($143.80) to £103.65 ($129.89) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,219.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 704,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

