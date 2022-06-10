Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,113. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.