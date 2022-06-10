Fear NFTs Price Tops $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00439345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

