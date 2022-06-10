Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.39

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 53125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,418. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

