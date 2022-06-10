Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $68,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 694,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

