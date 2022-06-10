FairGame (FAIR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $966,579.52 and $66,786.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001440 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00134728 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005514 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.