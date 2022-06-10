Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.55. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,147. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

