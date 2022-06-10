Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 334,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

