Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $68,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 633,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

