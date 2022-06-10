ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report $329.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. ExlService posted sales of $275.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,113 shares of company stock worth $542,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 273,244 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. 7,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,568. ExlService has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.