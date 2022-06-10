Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading Up 2.5%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 27.43 and last traded at 27.43. Approximately 243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,014,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 33.77.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

