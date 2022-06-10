EvidenZ (BCDT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $889.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $889.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.59 or 1.00088740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

