EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.00

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $832,858.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,641 shares of company stock worth $2,251,656. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.