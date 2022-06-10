Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,275,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,862,000. Taboola.com accounts for 100.0% of Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. owned about 11.51% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,083. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $671.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
