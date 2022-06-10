Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. Buys New Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,275,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,862,000. Taboola.com accounts for 100.0% of Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. owned about 11.51% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,083. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $671.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

TBLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Taboola.com Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.