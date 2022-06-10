Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges

Evedo (EVED) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $433,688.34 and $18,740.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,266.21 or 1.00051900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

