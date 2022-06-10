Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
EVBN opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $44.47.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.