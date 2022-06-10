Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 76808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The company has a market capitalization of C$322.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.58.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$32,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,487,821.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $58,593 over the last 90 days.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

